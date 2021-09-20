a body corresponding to its description discovered

A body was discovered Sunday in an area of ​​a Wyoming national park where searches were underway to find the young American traveler Gabrielle Petito who has been missing since September 11

The American authorities had launched a vast search operation to find the young woman of 22 years, missing on September 11 during a traveling trip with her companion. Her parents last communicated with her when the couple were in the Grand Teton National Park area in Wyoming, the family said.

A body was discovered Sunday in the Wyoming search area, which matches the description of the missing young woman. “Earlier today, human remains were found that matched Gabrielle ‘Gabby’Petito’s description,” FBI agent Charles Jones said in a press conference.

"Full forensic identification has not been done to 100% confirm that we have found Gabby, but her family has been made aware of this discovery," he said, adding that the cause of death was not had not been determined. "I would like to express my sincere and deep condolences to Gabby's family," he added.





Domestic violence

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito quit her job and in July traveled the country by van with her friend Brian Laundrie, 23, recounting their journey in idyllic Instagram posts. Over two weeks ago, Brian Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida with his friend’s van.

He was declared a “worthy person” by investigators and refused to cooperate with the police. The mystery deepened even more when Brian Laundrie disappeared, too. His parents haven’t seen him since Tuesday, North Port police said on Friday.

“The Laundrie family lawyer called FBI investigators Friday night indicating that the family wanted to talk about their son’s disappearance,” police said in a statement. “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a felony.”

The couple began their journey in New York City on the east coast, posting photos of sublime views of the country and of themselves smiling alongside their white van. This idyllic picture was, however, tarnished by a report of domestic violence involving Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie, made to the Utah police in August. Images from an officer’s pedestrian camera, released by US media, show Ms. Petito in distress saying she had an altercation with her companion. The policeman eventually ordered the two young people to spend the night apart in order to calm down.

FBI agent Charles Jones said investigators continue to seek information from anyone who may have had contact with Petito or Laundrie.