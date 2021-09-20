a body discovered would be that of the young American traveler who has disappeared

Gabrielle Petito’s research ended sadly this Sunday. “Human remains have been discovered” in an area of ​​Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in the United States and match the description of the recently missing 22-year-old American traveler, announced FBI agent Charles Jones in a press conference. This is where her parents last contacted her, the family said.

The American authorities had launched a vast operation to try to find this young girl who left on a road trip with her companion in July and went missing on September 11, while her fiancé has returned home. “Full forensic identification has not been done to 100% confirm that we have found Gabby, but her family has been made aware of this discovery,” said Charles Jones, adding that the cause of death had not. not been determined.

His companion returned alone, then vanished

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito quit her job and traveled the country by van with her friend Brian Laundrie, 23. The couple began their journey in New York City on the east coast, posting photos on Instagram of sublime views of the country and of themselves smiling beside their white van. This idyllic picture was, however, tarnished by a report of domestic violence involving Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie, made to the Utah police in August. The images of the pedestrian camera of an agent, diffused by the American media, show Gabrielle Petito in distress recounting that she had an altercation with her companion.





Over two weeks ago, Brian Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida with his friend’s van. Brian Laundrie was declared a “worthy of interest” by investigators and refused to cooperate with the police. The mystery deepened even more when Brian Laundrie disappeared, too. His parents haven’t seen him since Tuesday, North Port police said on Friday.

“Brian is not wanted for a crime”

“The Laundrie family lawyer called FBI investigators Friday night indicating that the family wanted to talk about their son’s disappearance,” police said in a statement. “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a felony.”

After the FBI announcement, North Port Police said in a tweet that they were “heartbroken” by the news. “From the start, we focused, along with the FBI and our domestic partners, on bringing (Ms. Petito) home. We will continue to work with the FBI to seek other answers ”. FBI agent Charles Jones said investigators continue to seek information from anyone who may have had contact with Petito or Laundrie.