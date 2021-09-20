A candidate swings on an off-the-air sequence that turned everything upside down!

For almost a month, TF1 offers every Tuesday evening (with some exceptions) an episode of Koh-Lanta, the legend. After two episodes where women and men were separated, we witnessed the formation of teams with on one side the yellows (Clémence, Claude, Coumba, Sam, Phil, Maxime, Christelle and Candice) and the reds (Alix, Jade, Clémentine, Alexandra, Loïc, Teheiura, Laurent and Namadia).

“There is a symbolism in this adventure, we are celebrating 20 years of Koh-Lanta, you are part of the legend of this adventure, you realize, two decades. But we will remember what happened in 2001, it was on the island of Koh-Lanta, in Thailand. The red team, as in 2001, you are the Korok team and the yellow team, as in 2001 also in Thailand, you now form the tribe of Lanta-Naï “.

Tuesday, September 14, it was the yellows who won the comfort test before the reds took the immunity test, avoiding them a tip. At the end of the last episode, it was finally Maxime who was eliminated while the names of Clémence and Phil were on the spot. But why such a turnaround? Coumba, who organized a live on his account Instagram told what happened. “It works by feeling. Maxime, we didn’t feel it. And there is something that tickled me”, she told her community before revealing the content of a footage that was not broadcast. “That is an outcast, it did not appear on TV. Clémence comes to see me, she says to me ‘Coumba, I had a discussion with Maxime. He told me to be careful, that’ We absolutely had to separate you and Claude, because you are a duo. ”And that hurt us”.





Something that Claude would not have appreciated. “We decided to eliminate him, because we said to ourselves that he was going to do everything to separate us, he will perhaps plant a seed in the heads of the girls to show them off. Fear too. It’s a strategy. It’s a Koh-Lanta adventure, you have to be a strategist. We cut the rug out from under him before he tries to steal Claude and me “.

