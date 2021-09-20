More

    A confirmed link between a vaccine and a death

    In mid-April, a 74-year-old lady died in hospital two weeks after being vaccinated against Covid-19 with AstraZeneca. An investigation was then opened to determine whether there was indeed a link between the injections and the death. An autopsy was performed on April 13. And the examining magistrate had the medical file of the deceased seized, and ordered expert opinions carried out by the National Health Laboratory and a German medical university.

    “The analyzes carried out are compatible with the immune-thrombotic thrombocytopenia induced by the vaccine against covid-19”, writes the parquet floor, in a press release, this Monday morning. In short: it is more than likely that the lady died from the rare side effects of the vaccine.


    An extremely rare event. However, specifies the prosecution, “no criminal offense having been noted, the public prosecutor decided to close the case without criminal prosecution”. In total, 1,864 cases of side effects have been reported in Luxembourg, out of more than 750,000 doses of vaccine administered in the country, according to figures released last Friday. Among them, 395 severe cases (21.2%), of which 15 were life threatening to the patient. Nine of them died. Most of the side effects were therefore expected and not serious.

