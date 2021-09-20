a “counterproductive” and “clumsy” strategy, says a specialist himself targeted by China

Chinese propaganda strategy “is not only counterproductive“, corn “is sometimes extremely awkward”, judge Monday, September 20 on franceinfo Antoine Bondaz, researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), teacher at Sciences-Po Paris and specialist in China. The Strategic Research Institute of the Military School (Irsem), a parastatal body, publishes a 650-page report of unprecedented scope on China’s networks of influence around the world. We learn, in particular, that Beijing pays millions of people to spread its propaganda on social networks. “There is more and more explicit Chinese activism”, he says.

franceinfo: Are you surprised by the content of this report?

Antoine Bondaz: No surprise since researchers have been working on these questions for several years, including in France. We must admit that this report is excellent since it is extremely comprehensive and thorough. It is the first time in France that there is this capacity, in a systematic way, to dismantle the efforts and strategies of Chinese influence. The case study that is chosen, that of France, is indeed extremely interesting and it must push, whether it is the citizens, the journalists, the political leaders, to become aware of the extent of the problem and to try to find solutions.

China sets up seduction operations and sometimes becomes very aggressive. Is this a deliberate strategy?

These are the two “legs” of the Chinese influence strategy. On the one hand, it uses relays abroad, and in particular in France, which will push the language elements of the party. And on the other, she tries to intimidate, to scare. We saw it in particular this year with certain extremely strong and defamatory criticisms against journalists, against politicians and even researchers.

You yourself were insulted by the Chinese Embassy last March, in a series of tweets calling you “small strike” and of “crazy hyena“. Is this typical of its communication strategy?

I don’t know if this is typical. What happened in the spring is specific since it had not happened in other countries. In any case, not so explicitly targeting a researcher and in the end, without any argument, without any element. What is very important, and this is perfectly explained in the report, is that we can clearly see that this strategy is not only counterproductive, but that it is sometimes extremely clumsy since it creates the opposite effects of what is is being sought. And this is particularly once again what happened at the beginning of this year with the attacks that I suffered.





Are social networks an ideal way to spread your strategy?

Indeed, we see that there has been a reflection in China for several years on the use of social networks and major means of communication in particular. The choice was made, especially in the summer of 2019, to invest heavily in its social networks and in particular Twitter. The number of Twitter accounts associated with Chinese diplomacy has tripled between July 2019 and July 2020. The activity of the Chinese Embassy’s Twitter account in France has been multiplied by 10, for example, between December 2019 and May 2020. What is clear is that there is an increasingly explicit Chinese activism, again often counterproductive.

Several million Chinese are paid to spread Beijing’s propaganda, is it an incomparable strike force?

It may be unmatched in terms of numbers, but it is obviously valid in terms of quality. The objective is to identify this disinformation and this attempt to influence and to counter-argue. It is obviously important to deconstruct these elements of language, to recall extremely concrete facts in order to convince the population that not only are there indeed these strategies of influence, but that other measures must indeed be taken. This is, for example, what will happen in the coming weeks, when French parliamentarians and senators go to Taiwan. This will obviously be criticized by the Chinese Embassy. These parliamentary delegations to Taiwan are extremely common. They do not call into question the status quo between France, China and Taiwan. And those who today want to try to change this status quo are above all the Chinese Embassy, ​​for example by trying to prevent these delegations.

Doesn’t China prefer to be feared than to be loved?

Indeed, the Chinese political regime has fully understood that in developed countries, China’s image has been collapsing for several years. In this, the pandemic was only an indicator of a pre-existing trend. The choice now is not so much to seduce as to intimidate, abroad, but also in China. It is fundamental to praise the merits of the Chinese system of government while trying to discredit foreign governance systems, whether on the issue of managing the health crisis, on the issue of Afghanistan and tomorrow, as we will see. , submarines with Australia. China will always try the same thing: discredit, discredit the West.