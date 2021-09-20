a critical flaw affects millions of processors, quickly install the update!

AMD has announced that a large majority of its processors are victims of a significant vulnerability. Indeed, the latter allows any hacker to steal the session password of his target, then to access all of his personal data. The company has already deployed a corrective patch, we explain how to install it.

AMD users have a lot of bad news. After the flaw that attacked their graphics cards a few days ago, it is now the turn of their processors to find themselves vulnerable. The manufacturer announced the news yesterday on its official website, and it is best not to take it lightly. Indeed, the vulnerability allows the hacker to recover the passwords of his victim, as well as download entire pages of personal data.

Worse still, these are good most of the brand’s SoCs found in the affected list. “During our tests, we managed to recover several gigabytes of physical pages” explains Kyriakos Economou, the cybersecurity researcher behind the discovery. “These can be used to steal the credentials of a user with administrative privileges and / or be used in pass-the-hash attacks to gain additional access within a network.” “.

On the same subject: In Japan, vending machines can win AMD or Intel processors

AMD unveils list of processors with security vulnerability

Here is the list of processors affected by the security breach, unveiled by AMD:





AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics – 2nd Generation

AMD Ryzen Threadripper – 2nd Generation

AMD Ryzen Threadripper – 3rd Generation

A-series CPU with Radeon Graphics – 6th generation

A-Series Mobile Processor – 6th Generation

FX APU with Radeon ™ R7 Graphics – 7th Generation

A- Series APUs – 7th generation

A-Series Mobile Processor – 7th Generation

E-Series Mobile Processor – 7th Generation

A4-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

A6 APU with Radeon R5 Graphics

A8 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

A10 APU with Radeon R6 Graphics

3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics

Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics

Athlon Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics

Athlon X4 Processor

Athlon 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics

Athlon X4 Processor

E1-Series APU with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 1000 series

Ryzen 2000 series Desktop

Ryzen 2000 series Mobile

Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop

Ryzen 3000 series Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 3000 series Mobile

Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop

Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics

Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processor

Ryzen Threadripper Processor

If you have the latest generation of desktop processors, the RX 6000, you are therefore spared the vulnerability. If not, on the other hand, there’s a good chance you’d better install the latest update. And this, whether you are on a computer or smartphone. AMD has already deployed a patch for several weeks, under the name of AMD PSP driver through Windows Update (AMD PSP driver 5.17.0.0). We explain how to install it:

Visit this site

Select your processor model and click Submit

Download the driver by clicking on Download

Unzip the file. zip and run the installer

Check the box AMD PSP Driver and click on Install

and click on Once the installation is complete, restart your pc

As AMD grows in popularity, this kind of loophole is likely to happen. more and more frequent. These last two vulnerabilities are proof of this. We therefore advise you to take a look at the regular updates of your processor and graphics card, in order to protect yourself against any attack from a malicious individual.

Source: AMD