a hundred houses destroyed and 5,000 people evacuated after the eruption of a volcano in the Canaries

The Cumbre Vieja volcano had been under close surveillance for a week due to a huge surge in seismic activity.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma, continued to spew lava flows on Monday, September 20 at midday. The magma destroyed a hundred houses. Five thousand people in total have had to leave their homes since the eruption began on Sunday afternoon. The regional government of the Canaries has made it clear on Twitter that it does not plan any further evacuations at this stage, as the lava flows are heading “towards the sea”.

The eruption, the first on the island of La Palma for 50 years, has claimed no casualties but has already caused significant damage. Videos circulating on social media showed impressive lava flows burning trees, completely covering roads and rushing into houses through open windows.





Asked about public television (TVE), the president of the local authority of the island of La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, spoke of a landscape of desolation, left by “lava tongues” tall “about six meters” and “which swallow up everything in their path”. According to the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute, these flows advance at an average speed of 700 meters per hour, with a temperature of nearly 1,000 ° C.