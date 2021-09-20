a municipality inaugurates an ATM without the help of the banks

France Bleu reports the original initiative of the town of Aigre, in Charente. Faced with the absence of an ATM in the town center, it installed one itself, without the support of any bank.





Sometimes you are never better served than by yourself. This is probably the mentality adopted by the town of Aigre, located in the department of Charente. As France Bleu explains, it has been forced to adapt to allow its 1,600 inhabitants to be able to withdraw money whenever they want.

For more than a year, the population of the town center has been deprived of cash machines. The closest was at the exit of the town. No bank has come forward to install new ATMs in this area. So, Mayor Renaud Combaud honored one of his campaign promises.

A self-managed distributor

The town hall of Aigre then got in touch with the fund transport company Loomis, according to information from France Bleu. Their collaboration made it possible to install a new cash dispenser in the town center. Not having needed help from a bank, the ATM is therefore in self-management.

France Bleu emphasizes that the beginnings of this initiative are very successful. Over a thousand withdrawals were made in a month. Good news for the city’s businesses. Renaud Combaud believes that it is “a need for the inhabitants, for the traders, for the tourists, and success is there.”