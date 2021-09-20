a new protocol doubles the survival rate for the most serious cases

The combination of three treatments already known against prostate cancer can save up to two and a half years of life expectancy for patients at the metastatic stage.

Results that are changing practices. A study highlights the effectiveness of a new protocol for treating patients with prostate cancer. The results have just been unveiled at the current European Cancer Congress.

This new protocol is actually based on already known methods, as explained by France Inter. Until recently, metastatic prostate cancer – when cancer cells spread to another part of the body – was treated with hormone therapy. It was then a question of stopping the production of male hormones which stimulate cancer cells.

Advances in medicine have made it possible to combine two hormone therapy-based treatments.

“In certain clinical situations, hormone therapy can sometimes be prescribed in combination with chemotherapy”, also explains the National Cancer Institute on its site.

The median survival rate was then doubled in both cases.

Risk of death reduced by 25%

The study by Dr. Karim Fizazi’s team from the Gustave Roussy anti-cancer center in Villejuif, in Val-de-Marne, focuses on the combination of three protocols: the two hormone therapies and chemotherapy. The risk of death is reduced by 25%, according to the researchers, even for the most severe cases with a lot of metastases.





“We have shown today that the use (…) of a therapeutic combination (…) further prolongs survival, with a median life expectancy now reaching more than five years (compared to 3.5 years) “, explained Dr. Fizazi at the congress quoted by Cancer Network.

“Significantly improved” survival

The study was carried out on 1,173 patients, recruited in France, but also in Spain, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Romania and Italy, and divided into four distinct groups: one group receiving simple hormone therapy and chemotherapy, a second receiving two hormone therapy and chemotherapy, a third receiving chemotherapy, single hormone therapy and radiation therapy, and a fourth receiving chemotherapy, two hormone therapies and radiation therapy.

The results are “very impressive” because the median survival is doubled. “The progression-free survival of the cancer is here very clearly improved”, comments the researcher. “It goes from two years for patients who only receive two treatments to more than four and a half years for those who have all three. That’s two and a half years of a more peaceful life, and the risk of tumor progression is reduced. by 50%. “

In France, 50,000 prostate cancers are identified each year, including 3,000 in the metastatic stage.