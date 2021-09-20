a nuclear specialist assassinated by a robotic machine gun thanks to artificial intelligence

In November 2020, physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was researching Iran’s nuclear program, was assassinated using artificial intelligence

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, researcher and brigadier general of the Revolutionary Guards, was traveling with his family to his country house, east of Tehran, when the attack took place. The shooting – four bullets – was triggered from a truck of rubble, caused by the passage of the vehicle, according to information from the “New York Times” relayed by the Futura site.

The machine gun had been piloted 1,500 km away, by satellite. The device was patiently introduced into Iran, piece by piece, and then assembled by Mossad agents. To adjust their shots to the vehicle’s actual speed of movement and ensure that only their target would be hit, sparing his wife, they called in artificial intelligence.





The entire system could be reconstructed because the explosion intended to destroy it, after the attack, did not function properly.

Iran’s nuclear program is of particular interest to the International Atomic Energy Agency, as the country claims to have started producing 60% enriched uranium. Well above the maximum threshold of 3.67% authorized by the international Iranian nuclear agreement concluded in 2015.