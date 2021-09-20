A referee beaten and hospitalized after a general fight

“We’re still all in shock. It’s very sad. I haven’t slept all night, ”Jean-Luc Debande admits this Monday morning. Moreover, the president of the football club of CM Floirac is preparing to take the direction of the gendarmerie when he returns for a few moments on the incidents at the end of the meeting which took place this Sunday afternoon in front of the ‘AS Beautiran in Gironde. A general fight broke out at the final whistle and above all, the match referee was punched in the face by one of his players. Hospitalized initially at the Robert Picqué hospital in Villenave-d’Ornon, he was released in the evening after a few hours under observation according to information from 20 minutes.





According to the first testimonies, a fight first broke out between players of CM Floirac and supporters at the end of the meeting. Following that, the referee of the meeting distributed one or more cards and it was then that a Floiracais player struck him in the face. Several people quickly identified the perpetrator. He had not yet been heard by the gendarmerie who intervened to restore calm.

A complaint will be filed

The referee will file a complaint and the two clubs could do the same in the coming hours. The attacker is already suspended as a precaution and should quickly go before the disciplinary committee of the district. For his part, Jean-Luc Debande will bring together this Monday evening an exceptional office within his club to make decisions. He is simply considering dissolving the senior team because for him, “we cannot stand idly by in the face of such acts”.