Accused of three murders, the sulphurous multimillionaire Robert Durst found guilty of that of his best friend

Rich, whimsical and at the heart of several murder cases, the American heir Robert Durst was convicted of the murder of his best friend by a court in Los Angeles.

The 78-year-old multimillionaire, who pleaded not guilty, was accused of killing her friend Susan Berman with a bullet to the head. The facts took place in 2000, at the home of the latter, in Beverly Hills.

The prosecution believes that the victim, 55 at the time of the murder, had helped Robert Durst to cover up his role in the death of his wife Kathleen, and that he ended up killing her to prevent him from responding to the police New Yorkers, who were investigating his wife’s disappearance in 1982.

Disguised as a woman and false dumb

Black sheep of one of the biggest families of New York real estate, Robert Durst was arrested in March 2015 on the eve of the broadcast of the last episode of a six-part biographical documentary, broadcast by the HBO channel. Entitled “The Jinx”, the series had revived the interest of the general public in this affair and Robert Durst appeared there himself. She looked back on another bloody episode in the heir’s life: the murder of a neighbor, Morris Black, whom he then dismembered and thrown into the sea in an attempt to make the body disappear.

The sulphurous millionaire had at the time taken refuge in Texas, where he lived disguised as a woman and claimed to be silent, in a small sordid apartment. He had been acquitted of the crime thanks to an army of prestigious lawyers who had pleaded a mixture of self-defense, an accidental gunshot and acts committed under the influence of alcohol.

In “The Jinx”, Robert Durst seemed to make an involuntary confession, whispering to himself as he was in the bathroom and his wireless mic was not turned off: “What did I do?” ? I killed them all, obviously ”.

“A triple murderer”

During an interview with prosecutors after his arrest, he defended himself by asserting that he was under the influence of drugs during the filming of the documentary and that these words therefore meant nothing in particular.





During the trial, the prosecutor had however assured the jury that a “mountain of evidence” weighed on Robert Durst, responsible according to him for three deaths, all linked to each other. “He has never been held responsible for the violence against (his wife) Kathie. He never had to answer for his death. For the past twenty years, he has gotten away with the murder of Susan, ”as well as that of his neighbor Morris Black, he said. “He is a triple murderer who has managed to escape all responsibility so far,” lamented the prosecutor at the bar.

“Bob did not kill Kathie Durst, so there was no secret” to protect in the case of Susan Berman, pleaded for his part a lawyer for the millionaire. “They have not proven that he killed Susan Berman beyond a reasonable doubt,” he insisted.

Robert Durst was not present in the court when the verdict was read because he was placed in solitary confinement after having been in contact with a Covid-19 patient.