actress makes a disturbing statement

From 1990 to 2001, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. Fell in love on the set of Tony Scott’s feature film, Days of Thunder, the actors get married on December 24, 1990 then adopt a little girl in 1992 and a little boy in 1995. A fairy tale, apparently, because in behind the scenes, things don’t go so well. If Nicole Kidman wishes to raise her children in the Catholic tradition, Tom Cruise prefers the precepts of the Church of Scientology. In opposition on many subjects, the couple separated in 2001 for “irreconcilable differences”. A complicated love story, on which the actress returned in the columns of Harper’s Bazaar in September.

Usually discreet about her private life, Nicole Kidman still agreed to discuss her marriage to the hero of Mission Impossible. “I was young. I think I offered myself,” jokes the star of The Others. If living such a high-profile breakup is not easy, the 54-year-old woman nonetheless remained open to love: “I may have become a little more fearful, but I always try to be so. open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way. “





Fortunately, in January 2005, the actress found love again thanks to Keith Urban. “The love of her life”, as she calls it, allowed her to open her heart again: “I am sometimes suspicious, and I have been hurt, but at the same time, I prefer (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Tiggy Legge-Bourke, ex-nanny of William and Harry, finally cleared of an odious rumor about his links with Charles

Martin Blachier very angry with Apolline de Malherbe: “Stop with this madness!”

Elizabeth II annoyed by Charles and his plans for a future king

Funeral of René Malleville: the strong gesture of the family of Bernard Tapie

Pippa Middleton chic and bohemian at the wedding of her brother James: her look finally unveiled