Adele formalizes her relationship with Rich Paul

COUPLE – Adele is no longer a heart to take. The 33-year-old singer formalized this Sunday, September 19, her relationship with Rich Paul, the famous agent of LeBron James.
As an announcement, the performer of the title Helloshared on Instagram a photo of her alongside her companion, accompanied by a heart in caption.
Rumors of a romance between the two have been rife lately, despite the singer’s discretion about her private life. She was notably seen with the founder of the Klutch Sports Group agency last July, during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Phoenix and Milwaukee.
Adele has been married once before, to businessman Simon Konecki. Some of his fans were delighted with the news on social networks, but others were hoping for an announcement of a different order, like that of a new album for example.
Patience, since to believe the information of the Mirror, the British star has planned to release one, the fourth of his career, on December 10. Six years later 25, this new opus, entitled Adele 4, will be accompanied by a concert in Las Vegas. Adele has therefore never been so close to a comeback.
