Adil Rami is not ready yet

Free of any contract since his departure from Boavista Porto, Adil Rami, passed through Lille and Olympique de Marseille, made his comeback in Ligue 1 by committing to Troyes in the last hours of the summer transfer window. For now, the French international defender (36 caps, 1 goal) has not played a single minute with the promoted Trojans, 13th in Ligue 1 after six days. While ESTAC will challenge Olympique Lyonnais, this Wednesday, its trainer, Laurent Battles explained, in a press conference, that the 2018 world champion was still too fair to start with the group.





“When he arrived, we had based (editor’s note: his debut) on the Nantes match. We’ll see what happens, but he needs a little time. Everyone is impatient to see him because he has a status, a communication, but he is a football player above all and a football player must be ready to play with his qualities, without ulterior motives and not to say to oneself I am at 50, 60 or 70% “. In addition, Rami could experience his big debut on the occasion of the ninth day and a trip to the lawn of FC Nantes. A goal confirmed by his coach: “Today (Monday) I spoke with him. From the moment he returns, he will be ready. It will be good or not good, but it will be ready. There, this is not yet the case. He will surely be in the squad for the Nantes game and he will be part of the reserve team and he will play an entire game, that’s for sure. “ For the former Marseillais, it will therefore be necessary to wait until the beginning of October to hope to tread the lawns of L1.