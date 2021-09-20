Adventurer Mike Horn on the death of his wife: “I’d rather die with you, I can’t live without you”

He is famous for his many exploits and for having come close to death on several occasions. Yet this Sunday, September 19, he confided in the most difficult fight of his life: cancer and the death of his wife.

He crossed the deepest canyon in the world in Peru, he jumped 22 meters in a waterfall in Costa Rica, he descended the Amazon, he hiked 40,000 km on foot and by sail to go around the world, he traveled 1000 km in the North Pole … and he has come close to death on several occasions.

The adventurer Mike Horn confided in the show Sept à Huit this Sunday, September 19 on TF1: he is not afraid of dying.

“I’m afraid of not living”

“When we’re afraid of dying, we’re not gonna take a risk. I am rather afraid of not living, ”he explains.





Yet there was a time when he wanted to die. And that’s when he felt his wife was dying of cancer. She is passed away six years ago.

“I was married 28 years to Kathy. I was blessed to have a extraordinary woman. “Before adding:” When I saw that she was near her death, I told her: “Kathy, I can’t live without you. I’d rather die with you. ”

He explains his touching and courageous response: “You must not die with me. But you can live for me …”

He then explained that for a while he had not left. He was afraid of dying and leaving his daughters. They are the ones who had the right words for him to continue his adventures. “They gave me the freedom to leave... “