Afghanistan: 16 French and their families were evacuated, announces Jean-Yves Le Drian





If France interrupted, on the evening of August 27, its airlift allowing the evacuation of its nationals and Afghans, Jean-Yves Le Drian had declared that “a few dozen” of French people were still in Afghanistan. Finally, 16 new families were able to be evacuated this Sunday, September 19.

“16 French people and their dependents were able to leave Afghanistan today”, wrote the tenant of the Quai d’Orsay in a tweet, not failing to point out “the decisive aid of Qatar”. After the withdrawal of American forces on August 31, Kabul airport resumed operations on September 9, notably with evacuation flights and a first commercial flight on Monday.

“After my visit to Doha, deep thanks for the continuation of this remarkable cooperation for the evacuation of the French and Afghans threatened”, continues the head of diplomacy. The minister visited Qatar on September 12 and 13, in particular to “complete the evacuation” of several people and offer a “protection” to Afghans who fear for their lives under the Taliban regime. In total, around 2,800 people were evacuated from Paris, including some 2,600 Afghans.

During this Afghan crisis, Qatar has become a key player. It is already via this country that the airlift set up by France to continue evacuations of its nationals and Afghans threatened by the Taliban passed. The country has also played an influential mediating role after hosting talks between the Taliban and the United States for years. The Emir of Qatar was also the first senior foreign official to meet with the new Taliban government.

