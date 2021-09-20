Afghanistan: Daesh claims attacks against the Taliban in Jalalabad

The Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group claimed responsibility for attacks carried out on Saturday and Sunday against the Taliban in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to its propaganda organ Amaq.

In two statements, he claimed to be the author of “three separate bombings” targeting three “Taliban vehicles” Saturday in Jalalabad, then another “bomb attack” Sunday against “a Taliban vehicle. In this large city in eastern Afghanistan.

These are the first deadly attacks recorded since the departure of the last American troops from the country on August 30, after twenty years of military presence.



An explosion near a highway interchange

Saturday’s three explosions killed at least two people and injured around 20 others, a Taliban official said on condition of anonymity. An official of the health department of Nangarhar, of which Jalalabad is the capital, told him three deaths. At least one of the attacks targeted a Taliban police car.

On Sunday, a vehicle carrying Taliban fighters was targeted, according to local media. According to witnesses quoted by the local press, several Taliban were taken to hospital after the explosion which, according to a journalist, occurred near a highway interchange towards the capital Kabul.