More

    after 20 months of restrictions, the United States will allow all fully vaccinated international travelers to enter “in early November”

    NewsWorld


    The “travel ban” entered into force in March 2020, to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    The end of restrictions put in place over a year and a half ago. The White House announced Monday, September 20, that the United States will allow “beginning of November” all international travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Travelers from overseas will also need to get tested and wear a mask, while a contact tracing system will be put in place, White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients said. .

    the “travel ban” will therefore be lifted twenty months after its entry into force, in March 2020, to fight the pandemic. U.S. borders are closed to millions of international travelers, whether tested or vaccinated, a situation that has resulted in painful personal and family situations. These restrictions initially targeted travelers notably from the European Union, the United Kingdom, or China, then later from India or Brazil.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBeatrice of York is a mom! Princess gave birth to first child, gender revealed
    Next articleEurope ends up in the red, Wall Street cautious ahead of the Fed

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC