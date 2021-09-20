after 20 months of restrictions, the United States will allow all fully vaccinated international travelers to enter “in early November”

The end of restrictions put in place over a year and a half ago. The White House announced Monday, September 20, that the United States will allow “beginning of November” all international travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Travelers from overseas will also need to get tested and wear a mask, while a contact tracing system will be put in place, White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients said. .

the “travel ban” will therefore be lifted twenty months after its entry into force, in March 2020, to fight the pandemic. U.S. borders are closed to millions of international travelers, whether tested or vaccinated, a situation that has resulted in painful personal and family situations. These restrictions initially targeted travelers notably from the European Union, the United Kingdom, or China, then later from India or Brazil.