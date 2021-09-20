After PSG-OL (2-1) – Mauricio Pochettino on the exit of Lionel Messi: “We are here to make decisions”

Lionel Messi did not understand. His pout, then the way he avoided the hand extended by his coach testified to his barely veiled annoyance at the time of his replacement. Mauricio Pochettino dared to take him out in the 76th minute to replace him with Achraf Hakimi while the outcome of the match remained uncertain against OL (1-1 at the time of the change, 1-2 in the end). Used to finishing Barça meetings or resting when the Catalan advance allowed him, Messi was untouchable in his old home. Not in Paris.

Messi case management: “Pochettino has lost his mind”

“Everyone knows that we have great players, a workforce of 35 players. It’s my decision, we can’t play more than eleven“, said the Argentinian technician.”I think of the best for every game, for every player, like every coach does. We are there to make decisions, sometimes it can please, sometimes not“, he continued. A way to put Messi on the same level as other Parisians and it is not certain that the clumsy explanations of his coach will appease the frustration of the Parisian rookie.

I asked him how he was he said he was fine

It is clear that when he left the pitch, the Argentine striker seemed to blame his coach for his choice (see photo below). “I asked him how he was he said he was fine“, swept Pochettino. Messi has still not scored in three appearances with PSG and it should not be that a link has already broken with his coach. The management of his case in the coming week will be, suddenly sure, scrutinized very closely.

