after the Cambodian track, a fourth candidate for redemption ready to be revealed?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the complete list of the Greens

Some ASSE supporters may not look at the Qatari version of PSG in the same way in the near future. In recent days, we have learned that the Forézien club could soon pass under the Cambodian flag with a certain Norodom Ravichak at its head.

We are still far from a transfer of power but the Crown Prince of Cambodia has officially placed himself to buy ASSE by depositing a letter of guarantee of 100 million euros on Friday. He therefore comes to fight against the two candidates already declared in this race to succeed the Caïazzo-Romeyer duo: Terrapin (American investment fund) and Olivier Markarian (supported by a powerful Luxembourg financial company).

If tomorrow could be decisive, they might not be the only ones interested in the takeover of ASSE! In today’s edition, L’Équipe does not in fact conceal at all “the possible existence of a fourth hidden candidate.” “

‼ ️The sale of#ASSE could accelerate with meetings on Tuesday with in particular the Crown Prince of Cambodia in pole position The Cambodian would have the favors of Caiazzo. Not Romeyer’s who prefers Markarian.@team pic.twitter.com/Vk1RgffSEl

– Sainté Inside (@SainteInside) September 19, 2021