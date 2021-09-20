after the Casa de Papel, this new series of heists will upset the codes

Netflix undoubtedly wants to ride the success of its Spanish series La Casa de Papel with this new story recounting a mythical robbery. And in the casting, we will find a very bankable.

The robberies: success stories

The stories of bank robberies have always been subjects that attract the general public to the screen, for their spectacular side and almost without downtime. Series La Casa de Papel is currently entering its last round on Netflix with a 5th season, and has been a great success for the platform in France. Real success, the Spanish series was indeed the most viewed series on platforms in France in 2020.

A success that may have influenced the platform in the choice of a brand new production which is already shaping up to be the heir to La Casa de Papel. Baptized Jigsaw (puzzle in English), the story will trace the biggest heist ever organized in the world. Inspired by real events, the plot should tell how $ 70 billion bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. The narration will be spread over 8 episodes recounting the 24 years before the robbery, until one year after it.





But where it wants to be original, it is that the subscribers will be able to watch the first 7 episodes in any order (the 8th will solve the puzzle). A playful bias, which leaves the choice to the spectator by letting him act as an investigator having to solve a thriller.

a solid casting

Casting side, it will be composed of Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), Paz Vega (The OA) or Giancarlo Esposito (breaking Bad). The actor is in the middle of the train hype since he plays the main antagonist in the series The Mandalorian on Disney +, and that he lends his voice and his face – thanks to the motion capture– for Far cry 6 which will be released on October 7th. The actor will have a major role since he will be the team leader, like the professor in La Casa de Papel.

The writing was entrusted to screenwriter and producer Eric Garcia. Production will be handled by Ridley Scott. Finally, it is José Padilha who will direct the ten episodes that will constitute the first season of Jigsaw. No release date has yet been released, but new information is expected to dispel the mystery in the coming weeks.