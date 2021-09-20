Age of Empires 4: Romans and Rus go head-to-head in a full multi match!

The Age of Empires license will make its big comeback on PC on October 28th. While waiting to put the game in our hands, developers Eric Wrobel and Zak “ZeroEmpires” wanted to show us the multiplayer of the title.

Age of Empires IV will therefore arrive 16 years after the third opus, even if Definitive Editions and many expansions have been released in the meantime. Offering a campaign mode, this new real-time strategy game is also expected for its multiplayer mode. And what better way to show it to us than by broadcasting a complete part, played by the two developers mentioned on the Xbox Twitch channel? During 45 minutes, the two accomplices played an entire game by playing respectively the Roman Empire and the Rus (Slavic ancestors of the Russians).





The occasion of take a tour of the mechanics already unveiled, to follow the construction of the camps, the development of the units, the exploitation of the resources and, of course, the skirmishes between the two factions. The destruction of walls, the use of siege and war weapons, as well as the creation of armies are at the heart of this part, of which we let you discover the winner. And if you are wondering, yes, the gamescom trebuchets are there.

