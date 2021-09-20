“All Marseille with the boss”, the message of support from supporters for Bernard Tapie

Marseille supporters on Sunday lent their support to former OM president Bernard Tapie, who is still fighting against stomach cancer.

“All of Marseille with the boss”. Before Marseille-Rennes at the Vélodrome this Sunday at 5 p.m., OM supporters, members of the Old Guard group, deployed a banner in support of the former Marseille president, Bernard Tapie. Suffering from stomach cancer since 2017, the former 78-year-old leader said he was fighting “not to die” during an interview for TF1 at the beginning of the year.

On social networks, Bernard Tapie’s son, Stéphane Tapie, gave some brief news of his father, accompanied by photos and an uneasy message: “Enjoy before it’s too late.” Two weeks ago, it was his daughter Sophie who confided, in Gala, that her father was leading an “extraordinary life struggle”.





A Sunday of tributes at the Vélodrome

This Sunday, a packed Vélodrome is preparing to welcome 52,000 spectators for the match against Rennes, and will inevitably have a thought for its former leader. This tribute to Bernard Tapie comes in addition to the tifo already planned by the MTP for the 20 years of the death of Depé, capo and founder of the group of supporters of the MTP, and to the tribute for René Malleville, mythical supporter of the OM, who passed away this Sunday. The tribute originally scheduled this Sunday also for Philousport, Marseille supporter and Twitter figure, will be moved to next weekend for Marseille-Lens, so that his family can be present.