Alstom strengthens its partnership with Australia

The French manufacturer signs a supply contract for 25 commuter trains with the city of Melbourne.

No submarines but trains. Australia has given up buying French military boats but continues to source from the French rail industry. Of course, with stakes and budgets that do not compare.

The diplomatic crisis between France and Australia had no impact on the final negotiations to provide the city of Melbourne with a new fleet of commuter trains. Especially since in this long cycle industry, the file was initiated two years ago. And that the selection of French Alstom was announced last May. But it was last Friday that the group signed the contract worth 300 million euros, to deliver 25 new generation X’Trapolis commuter trains to the city of Melbourne.





The new six-car train will be able to carry more than 1,240 passengers and “will be built in accordance with the latest international and Australian standards, with particular emphasis on accessibility and efficiency ”. The X’Trapolis will succeed the Comeng, the oldest trains still in service on the city network. The new trains “will integrate Alstom’s already substantial rolling stock fleets in Victoria, comprising 141 Flexity and Citadis tramways or light rail vehicles, 106 X’Trapolis commuter trains and 88 Vlocity regional trains », Specifies Alstom. Trains will be designed and assembled in the state of Victoria, which has Melbourne and Canberra on its territory, and will incorporate 60% local content.

Present for a century

As part of a partnership with the State of Victoria, a mock-up of the new train must be presented before the start of production at the end of 2022 at the Ballarat site, near Melbourne, Alstom HQ for rolling stock in Australia. The French group is a long-standing partner of the Australian public transport authorities. Present in the country for a century, Alstom has 25 sites there, employs 1,600 people on site and is at the head of an installed fleet of 2,300 vehicles. He is “the only complete manufacturer of trains and trams»With construction, design, maintenance and signaling activities.

Among the emblematic contracts won by Alstom is that of the Sydney metro (renewal of rolling stock with Metropolis trains, maintenance for fifteen years and installation of the CBTC signaling system) and that of the Sydney Light Rail, which aims to modernize the tramway of the city ​​with the latest evolution of the Citadis X05 tram, of which Alstom is to deliver 60 copies.