Amavi mocks rumors about his behavior / France / Olympique de Marseille / SOFOOT.com

    Enough is enough.

    Zero is the number of minutes played by Jordan Amavi with Olympique de Marseille this season. Dismissed from the plans of Jorge Sampaoli, the left side would start to get annoyed with this situation. According to The team, the 27-year-old French defender would display “Signs of nervousness that he no longer even hides in training, wondering why we extended it if it is to use it that way” . Information immediately denied by the main interested party.

    Jordan Amavi reacted with humor to this rumor by posting a video on his Twitter account. All is well on the Canebière at the start of the season. With interesting results and a second place in Ligue 1 after this fifth day, OM managed an almost perfect start to the 2021/2022 year and the Marseille players clearly do not intend to be destabilized by this information. . As a reminder, Amavi is linked to the Provencal club until June 2025 after having extended his engagement last May.

    In Marseille, the next season of Loft Story will wait.
