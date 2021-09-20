Amiibo Metroid Dread available for pre-order

For fans of Nintendo and more specifically Metroid, here are Amiibo which take the design of Metroid Dread and which bring exclusive bonuses. It is currently available for pre-order.

Amiibo on the occasion of the upcoming release of Metroid Dread

Let’s start with a little reminder of what Amiibo are. Spearhead of Nintendo’s diversification strategy, the Amiibo are small figurines of the most emblematic characters of the Kyoto firm. These are both collector’s items but also useful tools for gamers. By placing an Amiibo on the NFC reader of your Nintendo Switch, you can unlock exclusive digital content in many games.

Pre-order Amiibo Samus and EMMI Metroid Collection at 29 €

This “physical DLC” is yet another of Nintendo’s wonderful finds to get us through the checkout! They know it all too well, early fans don’t hesitate to spend lavishly if it comes to owning an exclusive item from their favorite licenses.

To accompany the upcoming arrival of Metroid Dread, the sequel to the much loved Metroid Fusion released on Gameboy Advance, Nintendo is offering a new Metroid Amiibo representing Samus facing a brand new enemy!





Detailed miniatures with in-game bonuses

It is not one but two figures that are included in this special Metroid Dread Amiibo pack. Samus is a key figure in the Nintendo universe. The license is one of the manufacturer’s most mature and is intrinsically linked to the history of the Japanese brand. If Metroid Prime 4 is desired, at the end of the year, Nintendo gives us an unexpected opus: The continuation of the adventures of Metroid Fusion! Named the Metroid Dread, Samus will face a whole new threat and use his many abilities to take down his enemies.

The figure is not very tall, but it offers a fairly remarkable level of detail. As usual, these two Amiibo bring exclusive skills and bonuses.

With the Samus figurine, receive an additional energy reserve to increase your health by 100. Finally, with the Amiibo EMMI, receive an additional missile tank to grant you 10 additional missiles.

Pre-order Amiibo Samus and EMMI Metroid Collection at 29 €