Amine Harit’s overwhelming confidence in Marseille

Scorer during the clash between OM and Stade Rennais (2-0) this weekend, Amine Harit delivered interesting confidences on his arrival in Marseille. The Marseille striker evokes these circumstances with great emotion.

Mercato OM: Amine Harit’s confidences on his transfer

Arrived at the Olympique de Marseille during the last summer transfer window, Amine Harit signed his first achievement under the Phocean colors. The Moroccan striker scored OM ‘s second goal against Stade Rennais on Matchday 6 of Ligue 1 and did not hide his joy. “It’s a real pleasure to score”, he said in comments reported by The team.

However, the 24-year-old striker could not have played in Marseille this season. His loan from Schalke was blocked by the DNCG, which decided to supervise the payroll of the Olympian club. “I was at the hotel, I was just waiting for a decision. After that, there you have it, it took that turn ”, told Amine Harit who was worried about his arrival in Marseille.





Faced with this blockade by the financial policeman of French football, the management of OM then asked its players to make an effort, who accepted salary cuts in order to unlock the transfer of the last Marseille recruit. A gesture much appreciated by the main interested party. “The fact that some players have chosen to drop, postpone or I don’t know how it goes, it’s touching, that’s it”, he confessed.

Amine Harit and a very united Marseille group

Continuing, Amine Harit spoke directly about the state of mind that reigns in the locker room of the Olympique de Marseille. Arrived from Schalke, he explained that he had found a group very united to OM. “It’s something that shows that we have a united group, a group that lives well and logically, I thanked them”, did he declare. Before adding: “Today, we can see that it is going very well and I hope it will continue like this until the end of the season. ”