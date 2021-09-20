among Naval Group subcontractors, it is astonishment

Australia’s termination of the twelve submarine program surprised Naval Group contractors.

The Australian about-face on the “contract of the century” did not surprise Naval Group. For the subcontractors of the French company, the termination by Canberra of the program of twelve submarines was also a cold shower. “We are facing a wall, with around twenty people already unoccupied as of October 1,” regrets the CEO of the Fiva group, Serge Boniface, questioned by France Blue Cotentin. The company employs 140 people in France, half of them in Cherbourg, with Naval Group.

According to the manager, the Australian contract represented, in the long term, “at least 35% of the turnover” of the company and sixty people “were to devote themselves to studies on this project”, in particular tooling studies. “And there, it stops all of a sudden,” worries Serge Fiva to the local radio station. “We will put everything possible at our level to try to replace our staff, our work force, on other activities, with other customers” but “with such a deadline, so short, without notice, that is going to be very difficult “.

State orders

The concern is the same on the side of Jeumont Electric, a northern subcontractor of Naval Group installed in the town of the same name, near Maubeuge, explains France Blue North. The company was responsible for manufacturing the propulsion systems for the twelve Australian submarines: for its 520 employees, this represented “several years of work” in the design offices and workshops, underlines a CGT delegate from the company. . A prototype was already on the rails.





A hard blow, but not necessarily a sudden stop for these companies. The rest “will depend on any acceleration of government orders,” warns Serge Boniface. In particular the new nuclear submarines of the French Navy, intended to replace the current generation of submersibles in 2035, or the future tricolor aircraft carrier, the expected successor of the Charles-de-Gaulle. Jeumont Electric, for its part, relies in particular on the Indonesian frigates built by the Italian group Fincantieri.

“Lost opportunities”

More than threatened jobs, these are jobs “which will not be created tomorrow” and “lost opportunities”, explained Anne-Charlotte Fredenucci, president of the specialist in engineering and integration of electrical and electronic systems Ametra , on the set of BFM Business. As part of the industrial compensations and technology transfers included in the Australian contract, Ametra entered into a partnership in May 2020 with an Australian company, Easy Skill, which ultimately did not see the light of day.

“We have also set up in India to support our major clients under contracts under a similar mechanism of obligation to purchase locally. […] and [notre entreprise] had created dozens of jobs in France and India. So [on] had high hopes for the creation of local jobs in Australia and France around this supply of twelve submarines to Australia “, noted Anne-Charlotte Fredenucci.

The leader nevertheless wants to be optimistic. “We will continue to work on submarines, on frigates, on the new generation aircraft carrier,” she assured. “The development of the naval industry in France does not stop there”.