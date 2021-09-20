an inappropriate gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo to a partner?

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has made a successful debut with the Manchester United club. With four goals in three games, the return of CR7 to the Red Devils is a success, even if the loss to Young Boys in the Champions League somewhat tarnishes the record. This weekend against West Ham, Cristiano Ronaldo was again decisive by scoring in two stages, after a cross from Bruno Fernandes, an equalizing goal to bring Manchester up to par.

CR7 forced Lingard to celebrate in front of his old audience

But while CR7 was therefore illustrated and the Red Devils won, the English press was quick to highlight a controversy about the Portuguese star. Indeed, the English daily The Sun accuses Cristiano Ronaldo, but also his compatriot Bruno Fernandes, of having forced Jesse Lingard to celebrate the winning goal.

While the English attacking midfielder, with a career totally revived by a successful loan to West Ham last season, did not want to show an outpouring of joy in front of an audience who cherished him a few months ago, CR7 and Bruno Fernandes therefore pushed Lingard to celebrate this decisive goal anyway. Even if hot, the Portuguese striker was perhaps not aware of Lingard’s liabilities with the London club, the lack of elegance was quickly pointed out.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Fernandes FORCE Jesse Lingard to celebrate with Man Utd fans https://t.co/CVj6DWLeF0

– Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 19, 2021