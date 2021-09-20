Andy Delort’s promising flight to the Aiglons

What follows after this advertisement

Two entries into the game, 87 minutes spent under his new colors in all and for all, as much to say it right away, the excitement has no place and we will be careful not to draw hasty conclusions for the debut of Andy Delort at OGC Nice. However, his good start in the workforce led by Christophe Galtier may give a glimpse of a bright future on the Côte d’Azur for the Algerian international striker (11 selections, 2 goals). Decisive passer against Nantes (2-0) for his first appearance with the Aiglons, the native of Sète already seemed very complicit with his teammates on the front of the attack in Nice (co-best attack in the championship with 12 goals scored): “Playing with Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri?” They are sacred ball players, I felt it from the first training sessions. My beginnings? It’s not bad yes, as I often say I like to score, I also like to give beautiful balls, it’s a great action, a great entry story ”, declared the former Montpellier scorer at the end of the meeting.

And the beautiful story was confirmed this weekend. Quickly came into play in place of Kasper Dolberg, injured, Andy Delort stood out against AS Monaco (2-2) despite an Allianz Riviera emptied of its audience following the incidents that occurred on August 22, during Nice-Marseille. Suffering, like his partners, in the first act, Delort, author of a single distant strike (23rd), was very discreet and seemed in search of rhythm in a collective positioned much too low on the pre: “It was a bit hard to get in, it was hot, it was going fast and I was not very good”, moreover justified the main interested party at the end of the meeting.





A successful adaptation for Delort

Not enough to destabilize a player who will celebrate his 30th birthday on October 9 and who was recruited for his experience as recalled by his new coach: “He knows the L1, some of his teammates and he’s a footballer, a real one. He has this relationship to the game, he smacks of football ”. His first goal with OGC Nice is the perfect symbol of this. Intelligent in his placement, precise in his timing, he perfectly takes over Gouiri’s center to allow his family to return to the game. Beyond this victorious helmet blow – his tenth headed goal, more than any other player in the 5 major Championships – Delort already seems to have a real bond with his attacking friends. Decisive passer for Boudaoui on the second goal of the Gym, he is also at the origin of the penalty not transformed by Gouiri (80th).

Two assists, a goal in just a few minutes under the Riviera jersey, the former striker of Téfécé is, of course, only at the beginning, but he already confirms his status as leader on and off the field as he had proved it with La Paillade. Evidenced by his reaction when asked about not having taken this penalty which could have offered the victory to his people: “Amine is in charge of the penalties. The next one, it will be him and he will put it at the bottom ”. While awaiting the return of the supporters, Delort is already asserting himself as a centerpiece of Christophe Galtier in the balance of the locker room. Seduced by the city, perfectly integrated, surrounded by his compatriots Atal and Boudaoui or even Sacko, the one who “Gets along really well” with its new partners is experiencing an ideal start at the Aiglons. In the more than probable absence of Dolberg against Lorient, this Wednesday, the number 7 of OGC Nice will certainly have the opportunity to confirm this perfect flight.