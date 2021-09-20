Andy Serkis speaks out on the violence of the film

The first movie Venom was a real box office success tinged with a half-failure in the hearts of the fans, saved by the acting of Tom hardy. Its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage must be released in theaters on October 20 in France and October 1 in the United States. If the first was Pegi-13, this remains the case of the second part. A decision that does not please all fans who dread a polishing of the most violent anti-hero in the Marvel Universe.

Venom 2 : hide this carnage that I could not see

The first movie Venom introduced us a unique adventure of Spider-Man’s most famous symbiote. The film remained rather soft in the demonstration and the effusion of hemoglobin, or in the violence of the character, having decided to take inspiration from a nicer version of the symbiote than the one fans know. With his suite, Sony wants to install in time its extended Marvel universe, soberly named the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, of which will be part for example Morbius, Kraven or the Black Cat. On this point, only the theatrical release Venom and his welcome to the Box Office will let us know how this plan will unfold.

And speaking of going out, we don’t really expect it anymore because of the many delays and delays, but the continuation of Venom: Let There Be Carnage will land in theaters next month in France. However, most fans seem reluctant to see a tagged film Venom without the R-Rated mention next to. A decision that director Andy Serkis, at the media microphone IGN, tried to defend tooth and nail, because for him it was a necessity and it is possible to represent Carnage while staying in the nails of the Pegi-13 :





We could make it an R-Rated version, of course we could. We could have already done it with the last film Venom. But we wanted to reach a larger audience and there are certain rules that have to be accepted. However, I thinkwe really pushed [Le système Pegi-13] in its last entrenchments with the danger, the darkness, the threat and the pressure that Carnage represents. Violence on screen can go beyond hemoglobin. You can still suggest it, without putting a lot of blood or swallowed heads. The suggestion, letting the imagination of the audience do the work can be just as powerful. I will not turn away from the darkness. Carnage’s true heart as a character has not been compromised at all.

Venon: Let There Be Carnage up to it?

We told you in a previous article about the first reactions to the film Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, and especially of the post-credit scene, which would be a possible first step for the introduction of Venom in the MCU… Or the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at Sony, after the end of the contract. You can find all the hypotheses on this track by following this link. Anyway, this Venom promises to be a real turning point in the plan that Marvel and Sony, currently on alternate custody of different Marvel characters.

Venom 2 should happen more than a year after the events of the first film. Eddie Brock still cohabits with the symbiote and tries to become an investigative reporter again while investigating serial killer Cletus Kasady, already seen in the post-credits scene of the first film. The latter will obviously be the host of another symbiote, the famous Carnage, aka Venom’s worst enemy in the comics.