another foldable appears, its code name “Jumbojack” already spotted in Android 12.1

Google would not prepare one, but two foldable devices in its Pixel line. A competitor for the Fold and a competitor for the Flip?

At Samsung, two types of foldable smartphone designs have emerged. On the one hand, there is the smartphone capable of transforming into a tablet, it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and on the other there’s the smartphone that folds up to be more compact, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A few days ago, we learned that the Google Pixel Fold could have a scheduled launch before the end of the year. It wouldn’t be the only foldable smartphone in development at Google.

“Jumbojack” follows on from “Passport”

It has been several months that we follow the development of the first foldable smartphone from Google through the code name “Passport” spotted in 2020 in Android. The 9To5Google site now teaches us another code name to watch closely: “Jumbojack”. This name would be a reference to a hamburger brand in the United States.





The latter would appear in the code of the first major update of Android 12, which we can call Android 12.1. This device would be used in test at Google to check the triggering of certain APIs specific to foldable devices: posture, to know the opening of the phone hinge. Like Samsung’s foldable smartphones, Jumbojack would incorporate two screens, the main one of which would become inaccessible when the device is folded up.

The site has no further information about the new device. One wonders if this is simply an internal device developed by Google, or if it is really a future product marketed under the Pixel range. If so, it’s difficult to know when Google could present such a product.

So far, Google has managed to keep its line of foldable smartphones a secret. It’s quite strange for a company that had accustomed us to so many leaks around its developments, to the point where some Google Pixel smartphones were marketed before their presentation, especially in Asia. If Google is really gearing up a foldable smartphone for the end of 2021, we should soon be hearing more about it in more detail.