Anthony Colette is justified after the tribute to Patrick Dupond

On the evening of Friday, September 17, all eyes were on TF1. Indeed, for many months, viewers have been impatient to finally find the candidates and the dancers of Dance with the stars treading the famous floor of the show. For a few hours, it’s done. Unfortunately, the reactions of Internet users and spectators prove that they were very disappointed.

The start of this new edition of Dance with the Stars was eagerly awaited. And for good reason … After several months of absence and changes due to the death of the famous Patrick Dupond, viewers had only one desire: to discover the tribute that the program was going to pay to its star juror. The first show of this eleventh season had therefore started with a few words from the presenter, Camille Combal. “I would like to have a very special thought for someone we all love very much for his kindness. It’s Patrick Dupond, we think of him, of all his relatives, particularly Leïla,” he said. A thought for the former director of the Paris Opera considered disappointing by many people. “And do a TRUE tribute to Patrick Dupond, damn it! What a shame!”, “Pardon, but what is this all moldy start to the season? No opening ceremony with the pro dancers, no real presentation of the jury or couples, and the ‘homage’ to Patrick Dupond we talk about? “, could we read on the Web.





In a live Instagram (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Cécile (MAPR 5) nostalgic: what she has not been able to do for “almost a year”

Léa Salamé: why she struggled to win against Laurent Ruquier

The mysteries of majorettes: who is Ludovic Watine-Arnault, Isabelle Vitari’s husband?

PHOTO Christina Milian proud of Mr. Pokora: this detail that appeals to Internet users

Dance with the Stars: Lââm injured during the prime, what happened to her?