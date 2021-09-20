Antivaxes advise Betadine mouthwashes against Covid-19

Yet another miracle product? Failing to be vaccinated, some are not left out to protect and treat themselves from Covid-19.

Rinsing your mouth with Betadine, this product which is generally used in skin application to prevent or treat infections, this is what some people recommend.

The “trick” spread on social networks. Professor Luc Grislain from the Bordeaux Faculty of Pharmacy recommends “for people with the first symptoms of Covid-19 (sore throat, cough, etc.) to gargle with povidone iodine, that is to say with diluted green Betadine, three to four times a day, after the meals”.

He adds that “this barrier gesture is also recommended in prevention, in addition to other devices, for anyone in contact with affected people”.

The professor draws on previous studies. The latter had revealed that povidone iodine was effective against the virus responsible for SARS and MERS. “There is no reason that it does not work against the virus responsible for Covid-19”, supports Luc Grislan.





To achieve these gargles, he recommends using the green Betadine provided for this purpose or the yellow Betadine.

The product is said to lower the viral load and give the immune system more time to produce the antibodies.

No proof of its effectiveness

The company that markets the product has reacted and warned users, as reported by Forbes magazine in its Questions / Answers section.

“No, Betadine has not been approved to treat disease. Our products should only be used against infections caused by small cuts, scrapes or burns, our products have not been shown to be effective for the treatment or prevention against Covid-19 or other viruses “, says Aviro Health.

Being able to be highly toxic, the antiseptic which exists in diluted version or not should not be swallowed.

If the product is swallowed, it is imperative to contact a doctor or a poison control center as soon as possible. Fever, headache, nausea, and even severe vomiting may appear.