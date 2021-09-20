Are Wejdene and Michou a couple? His answer … unveiled

This Friday, September 17, it was finally the return of Dance with the stars to the delight of the fans. Finally, we were impatiently awaiting this return! Salsa, quickstep, cha-cha-cha will hold no secrets for you! Among the participants, two of them are in the spotlight … Couple rumors are circulating … Are the sources verified? We tell you everything!

Dance with the stars : a bunch of new features!

Already two years that the competition of Dance with the stars was stationary. The health crisis had suddenly blocked some programs like this one. Viewers are delighted to find him. Indeed, it is one of the favorite shows of the French. In addition, with Camille Combal at the helm, we will have a good time, that’s for sure! Some years, couples are formed… One thinks in particular of Alizée and Grégoire… What about this edition? Come on, we’ll reveal everything we know and in passing the latest news for 2021.

A season eleven that promises to be rich!

We can say that the production of Dance with the stars has put the package for its comeback! She didn’t laugh at us. On the jury side, there is change in the air. A newcomer is none other than a famous couturier: “Jean-Paul Gaultier is Wikipedia for Dancing with the Stars. He knows every winner, every season, he loves the program and he is very happy to participate in it. For us, this is a huge opportunity. Jean-Paul Gaultier, what! It’s crazy ! It’s like Messi coming to PSG“, Said the presenter on the airwaves ofEurope 1. But, a scandal has already erupted on the salary of this one. Indeed, it will be paid 400,000 euros for this edition. Just that! It is certain, that is likely to make people envious.

In any case, we hope that he will console the public for the absence of Patrick Dupond and Katrina Patchett who were much appreciated. The latter nevertheless remains a substitute. In addition, François Alu is also making his debut and Denitsa has left his comrades to join the coaching team. It’s a great development and a great challenge to take up. Among the thirteen apprentice dancers, we will have the pleasure of discovering the ex-Miss France Vaimalama Chaves. Hopefully the lady in the hat, Geneviève de Fontenay will not launch a new controversy about her. Maybe she won’t remember her like Nathalie Marquay did…





A new rule in Dance with the stars made his appearance. This is called the buzzer and it risks raising the temperature! The principle is as follows: the members of the jury can give a helping hand if they particularly appreciate a performance. And if a dancing duo collects all four buzzers, they will be directly qualified. For example, this week, Bilal won the immunity!

Rumors of love?

Two candidates from Dance with the stars are well known to the younger generation. On the one hand, there is Wejdene, a singer of the titles Anissa and Coco. On the other, the famous Youtubeur Michou who has 6.4 million fans on his channel. Viewers will discover them on the stage of Dance with the stars, a register very different from their habits, especially for the young man. The dancer was a little disappointed this week, because she hoped to collect the four buzzes and it was not the case.

Wejdene: “I thought I had the 4 immunity buzzes”. But the ankles damn it 😭😭😭 #DALS pic.twitter.com/6X5mrmycwj – 𝓜𝓪𝔁𝓲𝓶𝓮 ⚓️ (@auMaximAum) September 17, 2021

These two stars were already friends long before their participation in the game Dance with the stars. Indeed, they are very accomplices on social networks. It did not take less to start the rumors! Wejdene was on the set of TPMP last April and explained himself clearly about their relationship: No, no there is nothing with Michou! He’s my mate. Truly. We play it but I swear to you that if there was something I would have declared it but there is nothing at all, really nothing. This is my friend“, she says. During the show, she admitted not having “of guy”Then notice to interested parties! His heart is free!



