areas evacuated after a volcanic eruption in the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago – Liberation

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary Islands, erupted this Sunday for the first time in fifty years. The president of the Spanish government will visit the site.

Large columns of smoke, ash and jets of lava. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, under close surveillance for days due to intense seismic activity, erupted on Sunday for the first time in fifty years. “The eruption started in the Cabeza de Vaca area, in El Paso”, the island’s local government reported on its Twitter account, which has started to carry out evacuations in the inhabited areas closest to the volcano. “The population is asked to exercise extreme caution and stay away from the eruption area to avoid any unnecessary risk”, he continued.

The president of the Canary Islands region, Angel Victor Torres, underlined the “luck” that this eruption took place “In a depopulated area” of this island with more than 80,000 inhabitants, one of the seven of the archipelago located off the coast of northwest Africa.





President of the government on the spot

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, who was due to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, decided to go there immediately. “In view of the situation on the island of La Palma, the President of the Government has postponed his trip planned today to New York and will visit the Canary Islands this afternoon to follow the development of the situation”, said the press service of the government in a statement.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano had been under close surveillance for a week due to a huge surge in seismic activity. Several thousand low-magnitude earthquakes, up to nearly 4 on the Richter scale, have been recorded since last Saturday by the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute.

Millions of cubic meters of magma had also moved inside the volcano while the ground had risen by about 10 centimeters in the area of ​​the volcano. The authorities, who had told the population to be ready for several days, proceeded a few hours before the eruption to evacuate people with reduced mobility in the municipalities closest to the volcano.

The Interior Ministry said more than 200 members of the security forces had been mobilized with a helicopter. The last eruption of Cumbre Vieja took place in 1971.