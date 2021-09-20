More

    Assessment of a bee attack on the CHU construction site: 5 injured, including one

    NewsWorld


    A crane operator was seriously stung by a swarm of bees, on the construction site of the future CHU, in Perrin. Four firefighters also paid the price for the anger of the insects, while they rescued this worker, seriously injured and taken to the hospital in an emergency.

    Five people were attacked by bees, shortly after 11 a.m., this Monday, September 20, 2021, on the construction site of the future University Hospital of Guadeloupe (CHUG), in Perrin, Les Abymes.
    The Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) was alerted, while a crane operator was in difficulty, during the swarm attack. Finally, the man had already come down, when the help arrived on the spot.

    The VSAV team (rescue and assistance vehicle for victims) had to carry out an emergency release of the refugee victim in a car. This victim suffered from respiratory discomfort, multiple injections. Bees were still on him when firefighters picked him up.


    The crane operator was transported, urgently, directly to the Pointe-à-Pitre / Les Abymes University Hospital, in a condition deemed serious.

    It was during their intervention that four SDIS agents were also stung; their state of health does not cause concern. They are currently receiving medical care.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleExclusive. He won 26 million euros when he had “just enough to fill a Loto grid”
    Next articleCiclade, this site which allows you to find forgotten money in a few clicks

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC