Assessment of a bee attack on the CHU construction site: 5 injured, including one

A crane operator was seriously stung by a swarm of bees, on the construction site of the future CHU, in Perrin. Four firefighters also paid the price for the anger of the insects, while they rescued this worker, seriously injured and taken to the hospital in an emergency.

Five people were attacked by bees, shortly after 11 a.m., this Monday, September 20, 2021, on the construction site of the future University Hospital of Guadeloupe (CHUG), in Perrin, Les Abymes.

The Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) was alerted, while a crane operator was in difficulty, during the swarm attack. Finally, the man had already come down, when the help arrived on the spot.

The VSAV team (rescue and assistance vehicle for victims) had to carry out an emergency release of the refugee victim in a car. This victim suffered from respiratory discomfort, multiple injections. Bees were still on him when firefighters picked him up.





The crane operator was transported, urgently, directly to the Pointe-à-Pitre / Les Abymes University Hospital, in a condition deemed serious.

It was during their intervention that four SDIS agents were also stung; their state of health does not cause concern. They are currently receiving medical care.