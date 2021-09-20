Asus ProArt PA279CV review: a well-calibrated 27-inch Ultra HD USB-C monitor for image professionals

The Asus ProArt PA279CV monitor.

The Asus ProArt PA279CV sports a very classic and versatile design. The matte black plastic is of good quality and does not retain fingerprints. The only distinctive element is the ruler placed at the base of the screen which allows the elements displayed on the screen to be adjusted to actual size.

The stand allows the monitor to be rotated ± 45 °. The marks at the base of the stand allow you to replace the screen perfectly in the center.

Height and tilt adjustment as well as switching to portrait mode.

This Asus monitor has a height adjustment of 15 cm and the tilt between -5 ° and + 35 °. The stand also allows switching to portrait mode.

The rectangular foot and the cable management system.

The rear of the chassis is made entirely of good quality black plastic. The connection is oriented downwards. The screen is also compatible with VESA 100 x 100 mm mounts once the stand has been removed.



The two USB 3.0 ports on the edge.

The connection consists of two HDMI 1.4 inputs, a DisplayPort input, a USB-C input, a headphone output, an audio input and four USB 3.0 ports (including two on the edge of the monitor). It also embeds two 2 W speakers far from exceptional, but which help out for system sounds and for viewing short videos. The USB-C to USB-C cable included with the monitor can charge a laptop, use the USB 3.0 ports to connect a keyboard and mouse, for example, and send the video signal to the display. In short, a single cable is enough and allows you to transform the monitor into a sort of docking station. The USB-C port can deliver 65W and can charge almost any laptop on the market. Only people who use powerful computers like the 15/16 inch MacBook Pro whose original power supply delivers 87 watts may be hampered. In fact, it works perfectly and the power supply is only used at full speed during heavy loads. In the case of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it is the battery that takes over if the required power is too high.

The buttons to access the settings.

For a reason that remains unexplained, Asus offers buttons here to access the settings, while the majority of the manufacturer’s monitors now have a clickable joystick that is much more efficient and pleasant to use. Fortunately, the menus are clear and the presence of buttons on the front allows smooth navigation, but it is still not more efficient than the joystick. However, the settings offered are numerous (image mode, gamma, temperature, saturation, sharpness, overdrive, etc.).

The Asus ProArt PA279CV on our desktop reference.