at least eight dead after university shooting in Perm, perpetrator arrested

Six other people were injured, while the total balance is still not drawn up.

At least eight people died Monday (September 20) in Russia in an armed incident at a university in Perm, the Urals, the country’s investigative committee said. Six other individuals were injured. The author of the shootings was arrested and he was injured, said the same source, adding that the toll of the incident is “being clarified“.

Read alsoRussia: three dead in the crash of a military plane in test flight

“At around eleven a.m., a stranger entered the Perm University campus with a gun and opened fireThe university said in a statement. The author has “was injured during his arrest as he was resistingAdded the Investigation Committee, which did not immediately give any information on the shooter’s motive.

Fleeing the shooting, students jumped from the windows of the first floor of a university building, according to videos posted on social media. Another video, shot from a window, showed an individual dressed entirely in black opening fire and walking towards the entrance to a building. The assailant, whose identity has been established but not disclosed, entered the campus at eleven a.m. local (0600 GMT), according to the university press service.





Shootings in schools or universities were rare in Russia, where gun control is strict, but they have tended to become more numerous in recent years, with President Vladimir Putin even denouncing a phenomenon imported from the United States, a perverse effect. of globalization. Last such deadly event, on May 11, 2021, a 19-year-old young man opened fire at his old school in Kazan, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, killing nine people. The same day, the Russian president ordered a review of the rules concerning the carrying of weapons. The perpetrator of the attack in Kazan, who had been arrested, carried a permit for a semi-automatic weapon.

Read alsoRussia: 10 years in prison for “preparation” of a massacre in a school

The most serious recent tragedy dates back to October 2018, when a high school student killed 19 people before killing himself in a high school in Kerch, a town on the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. The authorities also have claimed to have foiled in recent years dozens of plans to attack schools, cases often involving teenagers. In February 2020, the security services (FSB) arrested two young people, born in 2005 and of Russian nationality, who were active on various websites where they defended murders and suicide. According to investigators, they planned to attack a school in Saratov, on the Volga.