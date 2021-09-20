at least eight dead in Perm University shooting

THE’university is located in western Russia, in the Urals region. THE’alleged perpetrator has been arrested, according to the country’s investigative committee.

At least eight people were killed on Monday, September 20, in a shootout at Perm University in Russia. “A student in one of the buildings (…) opened fire on the people around”, wrote in a statement the investigation committee of the country. which also evokes “several wounded“.

According to the university, which is located in the Urals region in eastern Russia, “a stranger entered the campus around eleven o’clock” (8 a.m., French time). The alleged perpetrator, who was arrested, “was injured during his arrest as he was putting up resistance.”





In a video posted to Twitter, students are seen jumping out of the windows on the first floor of a university building to flee the gunfire. Another video, shot from a window, shows an individual dressed entirely in black opening fire and walking towards the entrance of a building.