At the American-Mexican border, 15,000 Haitians refugees under a bridge – Liberation

Alex, 41, is distraught and angry. Sitting, his arms dangling, he looks at the Rio Grande river which separates him from his daughter and his wife. They are in the camp under the Del Rio bridge on the American side, and he went to look for something to feed them on the Mexican side, in Ciudad Acuña. Looking a little lost, he learned that the United States had closed the entrance to Del Rio and especially that they had decided to resume the expulsions of Haitians. “But what can I do in Haiti? Alex gets angry. I lived in Brazil for eight years and now if my asylum application is not accepted, will I be returned to Haiti? A country where the president is killed, where corruption is everywhere and where the police shoot each other because they are part of rival factions? No, Haiti, it’s over. ” So maybe he will go back to Brazil. But in the meantime, he does not know if the American border guards will let his family join him and return to the Mexican side by passing on the dike that crosses the river and which migrants have crossed daily in both directions until then.





Mamouna, 38, speaks loudly. She is surrounded by other Haitians who have lived through hell and today risk having to start from scratch. She cannot accept it. “I crossed eight countries, walked two weeks in the jungle of Panama, slept in the mud next to animals, escaped the cartels and I am offered to return to a country that scares me? No, it no longer serves to laugh …