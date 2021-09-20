Atos: Sopra Steria declares that no action has been taken



(AOF) – Following press rumors published on September 20, 2021, Sopra Steria specifies, in a press release, that no analysis and a fortiori no action has been taken with regard to the Atos Group. “Of course, Sopra Steria is constantly attentive to changes in the sector and to the opportunities that may arise,” added the consulting, digital services and software publishing group.

Sopra Steria emphasizes that “its strategy is based on an independent project that creates lasting value for its stakeholders”. The company seeks a high level of added value by relying on powerful consulting and software activities as well as on dual technology / business expertise. In the area of ​​IT infrastructure management, the Group has minimized its hosting activities to focus on the transition to the cloud.

Atos would arouse the interest of Thales and Sopra Steria, wrote BFM this morning on its website. “Thales is only interested in the cybersecurity division but Atos is not ready to sell it”, indicates the news channel. According to the latter, the president of Sopra Steria, Pierre Pasquier, raised the hypothesis of a merger in front of the employee representatives. As a result of this information, the Sopra Steria share, whose capitalization of approximately 3.38 billion euros is lower than that of Atos, is heckled: -6.07% to 168.80 euros. The Sopra Steria share reduced its losses after its development.





In early August, the DealReporter website reported that some investment funds, including Cinven, KKR, Advent and Bain, were interested in the French tech group.

Before being ejected from the Holy of Holies of the Paris Stock Exchange, Atos posted the worst performance of the CAC 40 since January 1: -39%, dropping its capitalization to around 5 billion euros.

The specialist in the digital transformation of companies has continued to accumulate setbacks in recent months. First of all, the plan to acquire American DXC Technology, deemed too ambitious, was abandoned at the start of the year. Then the group announced in April the discovery of accounting errors in the United States. The statutory auditors therefore issued a reservation.

But the coup de grace was given in mid-July in the form of a significant profit warning, the acceleration of the migration to the Cloud having indeed led to an acceleration of the decline of traditional infrastructure management activities. These represent 30% of the group’s income.

Not only has Atos stock fallen since the start of the year, but at the same time the IT sector has risen – Capgemini hit an all-time high on Friday. Its valuation may therefore seem interesting for some investors. At the beginning of September, AlphaValue valued Atos at 59 euros per share.