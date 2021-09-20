Audiences: “Chamboultout” leader on TF1 ahead of M6, success for NRJ 12, failure for TF1 Séries Films

Sunday evening, the weekend ended with a victory for TF1 in the race for prime time hearings. The new cinema offer with “Chamboultout”, a French film bringing together Alexandra Lamy and José Garcia, was watched by 4.40 million people, which according to Médiamétrie represents a market share of 21.9% among audiences aged 4. years and over and 32.0% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50). When it was released in theaters in 2019, the feature film had attracted just over 715,000 spectators. Last week, with “Equalizer 2”, the front page had gained loyalty and won the loyalty of 4.34 million viewers (22.5% of 4+ and 25% of FRDA-50).

On M6, an unpublished number of “Forbidden Zone” devoted to the wings of the Elysée and led by Florence de Soultrait aroused the curiosity of 2.43 million French people. The market share is 12.2% for 4+ and 15.0% for FRDA-50. The last “Forbidden Zone” devoted to neighborhood conflicts drew 2.31 million viewers (11.3% of the public and 21.1% of the FRDA-50) seven days ago.

France 2 follows with the American film “Night and Day”. The cast of Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Peter Sarsgaard captured the attention of 2.27 million action fans until 10:55 p.m. and 11.1% of the audience (9.0% of FRDA-50) . During its previous broadcast on June 14, 2020, “Night and Day” brought together 3.56 million French people (14.3% of the public and 11.5% FRDA-50).

“Murdoch” under two million on France 3

France 3 ranks fourth with two new episodes of “Murdoch’s Investigations”. The Canadian series worn by Yannick Bisson was followed this week by 1.97 million followers, or 9.3% of 4-year-olds and over (5.0% on the FRDA-50). Last Sunday, fiction had been able to count on 2.05 million followers on average (9.7% of the public and 4.8% of the FRDA-50).

Still in prime time, on Arte, the film “Zodiac” with Jake Gyllenhaal attracted 1.42 million viewers. The market share was 7.6%. NRJ 12 is in good shape with the film “Wind River”, which allows it to attract 1.02 million people, for a market share of 5.0% on the 4+ and 3.0% on the commercial target feminine. The NRJ group channel achieved its best performance since 2016 in this category. On the other hand, on TF1 Séries Films, the room is almost empty in front of “El embarcadero” which embarked only 87,000 amateurs and 0.4% of the public (0.2% on the FRDA-50) in front of the first two episodes of the evening .