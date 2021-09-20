Aulas tackles French clubs for the UEFA index!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Before tonight’s Paris-Saint-Germain – Olympique Lyonnais shock (8:45 p.m.), Jean-Michel Aulas tackled French clubs for the UEFA index on his favorite communication tool: Twitter. The president of the Rhone club, mentioning the journalist Hervé Penot of The team and the LFP account, wrote:

“When we look at the contribution of French clubs to the UEFA index, which is so important for France, we see that OL have brought in almost as much as all the other clubs with the exclusion of PSG which remains undoubtedly the Number 1…”

JMA therefore still does not seem to have digested the absence of a European Cup for Lyon in 2021-2022. He will still be able to be satisfied with the 10 points taken out of 18 by the six French clubs engaged in the European Cup this week.

