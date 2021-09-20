bad news before AS Monaco

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – Bordeaux: The pre-match brief

ASSE is not going through the ideal start to the season. Unable to win the slightest victory in 6 days of Ligue 1, the Greens are already dragging themselves at the back of the pack and will have to face a very serious rival on Wednesday: AS Monaco.

Sluggish at the start of the season, the ASM found color again Thursday in the European Cup against Sturm Graz (1-0) and yesterday in Nice during the Riviera derby (2-2). At the end of the meeting, Niko Kovac projected himself on the reception of the Greens scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. during the 7th day of L1 (7 p.m.).

“Scoring two goals in Nice, which had not taken any so far, is a small satisfaction,” he commented at a press conference. Wissam Ben Yedder started and scored, Myron Boadu made a good entry. Overall, I am happy with their services. Saint-Étienne will arrive quickly. We are progressing little by little. I think we are on the right track. “Seeing a team as talented as AS Monaco find their cruising speed is not really good news for ASSE.

‼ ️The sale of#ASSE could accelerate with meetings on Tuesday with in particular the Crown Prince of Cambodia in pole position The Cambodian would have the favors of Caiazzo. Not Romeyer’s who prefers Markarian.@team pic.twitter.com/Vk1RgffSEl

– Sainté Inside (@SainteInside) September 19, 2021