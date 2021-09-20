bad news for motorists

This is the political highlight of the week. This Wednesday, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire will unveil the finance bill for 2022. This will be the start of a long journey for the text, which must, according to the usual schedule, be voted definitively in December, after having been studied in parliamentary committee and debated in the Assembly and the Senate.

Obviously, in a finance law, there is a lot of talk about taxes! And among the target audiences, motorists of course. The text notably includes the CO2 penalty grid. The government had, however, taken the lead, by noting at the end of 2020 the changes in the scale for 2021, 2022 and 2023. The 2022 grid is therefore known (but we are never safe from a surprise change) . The trigger threshold will be further lowered, from 133 to 128 g / km of CO2. And the maximum amount will be revised upwards, from 30,000 to 40,000 €.

The big novelty of 2022 will be the arrival of the weight penalty, a second penalty, which can be combined with that of CO2 (within the limit of 50% of the price of the car). This measure was called for by the famous citizens’ convention on the climate. However, the government had greatly relaxed the rules to allay the concerns of manufacturers. The tax will apply to vehicles over 1,800 kg (the convention wanted 1,400 kg). Above all, rechargeable hybrids with sufficient autonomy and electric ones will be spared. But this is clearly the basis for a new tax which will be tightened over the years, as has been the case for CO2!





There will be more taxes, but also less aid. Indeed, the bonus will again be revised downwards, after having been reduced on July 1, 2021. As on that date, the amounts will decrease by € 1,000. The maximum bonus for an electric car under € 45,000 will drop to € 5,000. And models from 45,000 to 60,000 € will only have a bonus of € 1,000! As for plug-in hybrids, this will be the end of the aid altogether (it should be noted that the bonus is not integrated into the finance law, it is fixed by decree). The scrapping premium has already seen its conditions tighten on July 1, with the end of aid for diesels in particular. It could be further tightened in 2022 by lowering the CO2 threshold.

And on the fuel side? The 2021 finance bill created a surprise by including an increase in taxes on the SP 95 E10. The government quickly put an end to the controversy by erasing this idea! Can we expect such a bad surprise for 2022? We think not, because the subject of fuel prices has become very sensitive again in this return with the rise in oil prices. And we must not forget that we are approaching the presidential election. However, we are not immune to an idea that has come out of the hat!