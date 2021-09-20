Beatrice of York is a mom! Princess gave birth to first child, gender revealed

The British Royal Family continues to grow! After August, Lucas and Lilibet, another royal baby is born in this year 2021, since Beatrice of York has just given birth to her first child. The happy news was confirmed on Monday. A birth that occurred on September 18, and that the princess shares with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 33-year-old Briton was already the mother-in-law of Wolfie, her husband’s son born in 2016 from a previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

“So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. Thank you to the midwifery team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care“, the young mother, whose hospitalization had been publicized this weekend, she announced on Twitter.





Shortly before, Buckingham Palace had relayed a press release to announce the birth: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 11:42 pm at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The baby weighs 2.8 kilos. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the hospital staff for their wonderful care. HRH and child are doing well, and the couple can’t wait to introduce their daughter to older brother Christopher Woolf. “