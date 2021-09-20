behind closed doors for the RCL, Losc also sanctioned … the first decisions of the LFP

Meeting this Monday to study the incidents at Lens-Lille, last weekend in Ligue 1, the disciplinary committee of the LFP has decided to sanction the two clubs as a precaution, before making its final decisions on October 6. The RCL is already suffering from two games behind closed doors.

The supporters of Lens and Lille back to back. Two days after the incidents observed at Felix-Bollaert in the North derby, finally won by the RCL (1-0), the disciplinary committee of the LFP, meeting this Monday, chose to put everyone in the same basket and sanction both camps. At least initially.

The body, which put the case under investigation before rendering its final decisions on October 6, has decided pending the closure of Felix-Bollaert to the public for the home matches of the RCL, and to close the visitors’ parking lot of the LOSC for its away games.

>>> Live Ligue 1 news





Two closed doors at Bollaert to start

In fact, the blood and gold club will initially be more affected than its neighbor, since it will have to play two games in a closed stadium, from this Wednesday against Strasbourg, then on October 1 against Reims.

The calendar being thus made, the LOSC will have – for the moment – only one away match to play without its fans, on September 25 in Strasbourg.

As a reminder, six people were slightly injured during the overflows on Saturday, and four others were arrested by the police.

As explained on Monday by RMC Sport, the management of RC Lens is particularly upset against some of the local supporters. Because of the invasion of the field at half-time of the match, but also of the insulting tifo deployed before the meeting (“Lillois Merda”), which did not correspond at all to that which had been proposed – and validated – upstream .