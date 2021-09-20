More

    Benzema more decisive than Haaland, Lewandowski and Mbappé, the stats fall!

    Karim Benzema is on fire. The Real Madrid striker, in the tradition of the huge last season which saw him win the Golden Eleven trophy, continues his momentum with a remarkable start to the season with Real Madrid. New illustration last night with a goal and a decisive pass to allow his people to get by on the lawn of Valencia.

    With 6 goals and 5 assists, Benzema is quite simply the top scorer and the best passer in La Liga! Even stronger, by combining these two statistics, Benzema is quite simply the most decisive player in the major European championships, ahead of Haaland, Lewandowski or Kylian Mbappé!

    to summarize

    Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was again decisive in the victory on the Valencia lawn. The Madrid striker has posted impressive statistics since the start of the season, ahead of the very best in Europe!

